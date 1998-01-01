Stainless Steel Casting

Since 1998, CFS Foundry has been an employee-owned and operated stainless steel foundry. Our ownership is committed to the foundry business. Significant investment has been made over the past decade to improve health and safety, and upgrade equipment. We understand the foundry business and are not short-term investors.



CFS has proudly produced small and large stainless steel castings, up from 0.2kg-30kgs, to an array of industries.