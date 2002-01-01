Stat-X® Condensed Aerosol Fire Suppression is a solution for energy storage systems (ESS) and battery energy storage systems (BESS) applications. This includes in-building, containerized, and in-cabinet applications. The Stat-X product was tested for efficacy in putting out Li-ion battery fires. It was found that the Stat-X agent successfully extinguished single and double cell battery fires. This testing was conducted in parallel with a large battery fire testing program. DNV GL Energy conducted the testing and validated effectiveness of the Stat-X aerosol agent on cell level Li-ion battery fires.