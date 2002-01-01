As a leading supplier of products for the solar electronics industry, Steca sets the international standard for the regulation and control of solar energy systems. In the three market segments PV grid connected, PV off grid and Solar thermal, the Steca brand is synonymous with innovation and vision. In conception, development, production and marketing, the company is committed to the highest quality standards.



Steca Elektronik GmbH, Germany -

www.stecasolar.com