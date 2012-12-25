Company Profile
Steel Buildings Design
Encino, CA 91436, December 25, 2012 – While many businesses have been affected by the economy, businesses such as Steel Buildings Design says that business is still booming. They plan on providing professional services in 2013.
Steel Buildings Design is listed as the first ISO Quality Assured Steel Buildings supplier in the United Kingdom. They were founded back in 1988 and today, despite the economy downfall, they are still running strong.
Steel Buildings Design is listed as the first ISO Quality Assured Steel Buildings supplier in the United Kingdom. They were founded back in 1988 and today, despite the economy downfall, they are still running strong.
Contact Information
- Address
- Fife Scotland, C.A, UK 6005 226
- Phone
- 01383428999
- muthuraj299@yahoo.com