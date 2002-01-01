Company Profile
SteelPipesFactory
Established in 1975, the Metallica Metals Group (The Steel Pipes Factory) has its operations spread across major cities in India. We are a pioneer in the stainless steel pipes, carbon steel pipes and alloy steel pipes manufacturing and processing industry. Our products are exported to over 70 countries across the world, while in India we have supplies to even the remote areas.
Contact Information
- Address
- Office No.4, BIT Chawl, Sandhurst Road Station, Mumbai-400009, Mumbai, Mumbai 400009 101
- Phone
- 02266581538
- info@metallicametals.com