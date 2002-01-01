Company Profile

SteelPipesFactory

Established in 1975, the Metallica Metals Group (The Steel Pipes Factory) has its operations spread across major cities in India. We are a pioneer in the stainless steel pipes, carbon steel pipes and alloy steel pipes manufacturing and processing industry. Our products are exported to over 70 countries across the world, while in India we have supplies to even the remote areas.

Contact Information

Address
Office No.4, BIT Chawl, Sandhurst Road Station, Mumbai-400009, Mumbai, Mumbai 400009 101
Phone
02266581538

Social Media