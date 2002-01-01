Company Profile

Stellar Energy

Stellar Energy logo
Stellar Energy is one of the nation's foremost large-scale solar energy integrators, with complete system design, engineering, procurement, and construction management capabilities. Stellar Energy navigates the technical, logistical, and regulatory complexities of developing solar projects for a wide variety of market segments, including government and municipal projects, schools and universities, commercial and industrial businesses, and utilities and independent power producers.

Contact Information

Address
1500 Valley House Drive, Rohnert Park, CA 94928 227
Phone
888-730-8969

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