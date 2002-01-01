Zhejiang Stellar Pipe Industry Co., Ltd was founded in 2006, focusing on the manufacturing of stainless steel products. Within these years, Stellar has become a leading manufacturer of stainless steel pipes in Austenitic, Duplex and Nickel-Alloy. Stellar products have been widely applied in industries like petroleum, chemistry, metallurgy, shipbuilding, machinery, power, automobile, aviation, food and pharmacy, etc.