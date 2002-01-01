Company Profile

Stellar Pipe Industry

Stellar Pipe Industry logo
Zhejiang Stellar Pipe Industry Co., Ltd was founded in 2006, focusing on the manufacturing of stainless steel products. Within these years, Stellar has become a leading manufacturer of stainless steel pipes in Austenitic, Duplex and Nickel-Alloy. Stellar products have been widely applied in industries like petroleum, chemistry, metallurgy, shipbuilding, machinery, power, automobile, aviation, food and pharmacy, etc.

Contact Information

Address
Xiaozhi Industrial Zone, Wenxi Town, Qingtian County, Lishui, Zhejiang 323903 45
Phone
+86-577-8672085

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