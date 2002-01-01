Stellar Solar is San Diego's Best Solar Company, with over 17 years in the business and over 3,000 installations completed. Stellar Solar has the reputation to back it's experience being voted the Best Solar Company by readers of the Union Tribune San Diego 4 out of the last 5 years. Stellar has the experience, longevity in the business, and reputation to provide you with the best solar installation experience possible in San Diego. Call us today.