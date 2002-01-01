Company Profile
Stellar Technology
Stellar Technology is a sensor manufacturer company specializing in pressure sensors, transducers and transmitters for industrial applications. From custom sensors, LVDT sensors, temperature sensors, pressure transducers, pressure transmitters, load cells, to signal conditioners, we can do any custom engineering and manufacturing of pressure sensors you need.
Contact Information
- Address
- 237 Commerce Drive Amherst, Buffalo, New York 14228 227
- Phone
- (800) 274-1846
- Website
- https://www.stellartech.com