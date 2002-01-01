StemTech Health Sciences Inc.

New Tazewell, TN - Everyone is aware of the controversy surrounding embryonic stem cells - those from unborn fetuses. But not everyone is aware that adult stem cells - those that are naturally present in the body from the moment you are born - can become virtually any cell in the body. In essence they are the body's natural renewal system; in fact recent scientific data shows that more circulating adult stem cells equate to greater health and wellness. In a major development in the area of natu