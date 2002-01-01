Company Profile
Stewart Filmscreen
Stewart Filmscreen has been tooling and producing world class projection screen Fresnel lens since 1991. With new opportunities arising in the solar energy utilization field, Stewart has discovered additional uses for their Fresnel lenses. These lenses can be used to concentrate sunlight onto solar cells with machining capabilities exceeding 180 in diameter.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1161 West Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90502-2737 227
- Phone
- 513-753-0800
- grant@stewartfilm.com
- Website
- http://www.stewartfilmscreen.com