Stiebel Eltron, Inc

Stiebel Eltron is the largest manufacturer of water heaters in Germany. All of the water heating products manufactured for the North American market are produced in our European plants. Tempra Tankless electric water heaters, Accelera heater pump water heaters and Solar Thermal water heating systems provide the largest part of our energy saving and renewable energy product mix. Tankless electric units were pioneered in the 1950s and the solar thermal and heat pumps have been staples for 40 years