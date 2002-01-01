Company Profile
Stiven Business Solutions
Stiven Business Solutions manages and administers your non-core yet vital business processes according to defined metrics, continuously improving the processes and creating value at each stage. "We help you better utilize..."your time, money and resources, and boost your bottom-line.
Stiven Business Solutions is a BPO providing high quality professional and high quality services like virtual assistance, data entry, customer service, customer support, web research, OCR, Email handling, Data conve
Stiven Business Solutions is a BPO providing high quality professional and high quality services like virtual assistance, data entry, customer service, customer support, web research, OCR, Email handling, Data conve
Contact Information
- Address
- Gouri Sangam 1st floor Deshpande Nagar Hubli - 580032, Hubli, Karnataka 580032 101
- Phone
- +91-836-2358116
- tedbean45@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.stivensolutions.com