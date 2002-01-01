Company Profile
Stockmaniacs Research & Systems Pvt Ltd
StockManiacs.net and later StockManiacs Equity Research & Systems Consultancy (P) Ltd. was founded on 2008 and headed by Mr. Indrajit Mukherjee who is a Professional Blogger, Technical Analyst and Trading System Developer who likes to follow the Indian and world stock markets as well as the forex markets closely since last 12 years. His academic background and career spans engineering and finance.
Contact Information
- Address
- B-/7/7, Kalyani, West Bengal 741235 101
- Phone
- 9674321856
- Website
- http://www.stockmaniacs.net