Stracker Solar manufactures and sells elevated dual-axis solar trackers that produce up to 70% more power than same-sized rooftop or fixed ground-mount systems while maintaining full use of the property below. With their 14-ft ground clearance, the single-pole Strackers are a perfect PV solution for parking lots, farms, commercial operations, and open areas of any kind. Keeping their large PV arrays pointed directly at the sun at all times, Strackers provide the highest energy output per sq. ft.