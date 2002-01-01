Company Profile
Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd
Stratistics MRC Pvt Ltd is a market research firm serving the fortune 500 companies across the world with market intelligence. We provide market research reports in more than 10 industry verticals such as Agriculture, Healthcare, Electronics & Semiconductors, Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Telecom & IT, Aerospace, Advanced Materials, and Packaging. We offer syndicate research reports, customized research reports and consulting services.
Contact Information
- Address
- 19-17/3/1, Mallikarjun Nagar, Main Road, Near Goutham Nagar, Secunderabad, Telangana 500047 101
- Phone
- +91-40-699-955-75
- info@strategymrc.com
- Website
- http://strategymrc.com/