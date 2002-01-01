Company Profile
Structured Financial
By utilizing a completely new approach to Renewable Energy Financing Structured Financial offers long-term, low-cost financing for 100% of project costs while also allowing project developers to control tax and other benefits without making an equity contribution to the project financing capital stack. Structured Financial's unique and proprietary Renewable Energy Financing abilities are available to solar, waste-to-energy, wind, fuel cell and geothermal project developers seeking financing for
Contact Information
- Address
- 2415 E Camelback Rd Ste700, Phoenix, AZ 85016 227
- Phone
- 4806567671