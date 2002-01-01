Company Profile

Studio City Electric

Studio City Electric logo
Our company offers a wide variety of electrical services, from a service call to wiring a 100,000 square-foot commercial establishment; no job is too small or too large.

Serving the Los Angeles, CA area with highly qualified personnel, we are dedicated to providing state of the art electrical design, installation and repairs in an ever-changing marketplace.

Contact Information

Address
4338 Tujunga Ave, Studio City, Ca 91604 227
Phone
818-937-4183

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