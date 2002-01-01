Company Profile
Studio City Electric
Our company offers a wide variety of electrical services, from a service call to wiring a 100,000 square-foot commercial establishment; no job is too small or too large.
Serving the Los Angeles, CA area with highly qualified personnel, we are dedicated to providing state of the art electrical design, installation and repairs in an ever-changing marketplace.
Serving the Los Angeles, CA area with highly qualified personnel, we are dedicated to providing state of the art electrical design, installation and repairs in an ever-changing marketplace.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4338 Tujunga Ave, Studio City, Ca 91604 227
- Phone
- 818-937-4183