Company Profile
Studio Equinocio
SE is a company with 10 years of experiencie in consultancy services on the solar thermal energy sector in Brazil: consultancy to the government, creating laws to oblige or incentivate the use of solar thermal energy, consultancy to factories to improve quality of products and services, international consultant in the market area and knowledge development.
Contact Information
- Address
- Rua Arturi Itabirano 607, Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais 21375020 31
- Phone
- 553132440013
- Website
- http://marcasolar.com