Company Profile

SUCH Sensors

SUCH Sensors logo
SUCH Sensors provides sensing and monitoring solutions for outdoor environmental and weather-related applications. Our products support solar site weather monitoring, environmental sensing, noise monitoring, and smart outdoor infrastructure management. Main products include rain sensors, wind sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, PM sensors, and sound monitoring devices for renewable energy and industrial projects.

Contact Information

Address
650 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94108 227
Phone
+86 18077348417
Email
lyq@such.com

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