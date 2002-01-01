Company Profile
Suite 238 - 1027 Davie Street.
Comm100 Network Corporation provides open source and free hosted customer support software for small and medium businesses. Comm100 Network Corporation focuses on developing and managing fully integrated customer support and communication solutions to enable businesses to communicate with their customers more effectively through multiple integrated communication channels, including Live Chat, Forum, Newsletter, Survey, Knowledge Base, Email Ticket and Issue Tracking. All Comm100 products are del
Contact Information
- Address
- Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4L2 Canada 39
- Phone
- 1-877-305-0464
- medicalj@ymail.com
- Website
- http://www.comm100.com