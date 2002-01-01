Company Profile
Sullivan Solar Power
Sullivan Solar Power is a turnkey solar electric system provider with a longstanding A+ rating with the BBB. Since our founding in 2004, we've installed more than 6,000 solar energy systems across San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties. From small residential jobs to larger estates and the biggest commercial, municipal and government solar power projects. A licensed C-10 contractor, Sullivan only employs state licensed electricians to ensure valued customers receive nothing but the best.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8949 Kenamar Dr. Suite 101, San Diego, CA 92121 227
- Phone
- 8582717758