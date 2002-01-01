Sun-A-Ray Technologies, LLC

Sun-A-Ray is a New and Versatile Dual-Axis Solar Tracker; available in Residential & Commercial Sizes, requires no deep excavation, min. ground prep, choice of foundation, no pipe to buy, easy install, fits most PV Panels, heavy duty steel construction, taller versions available for livestock & snow clearance, tracking can be added later in the field, available in non-tracking, single or dual axis tracking, ideal for remote locations & solar farms, larger array outputs lowering your $ per watt.