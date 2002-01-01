sunwindenergy.asia is the ASIA Edition of sunwindenergy.com in chinese language. It is the media-functional extension of the print brand SUN & WIND ENERGY, one of the leading trade magazines for renewable energies worldwide. News, market overviews, directories and manufacturer surveys complement the static functions of the magazine on a current basis and with search-engine relevance. Interactive graphics and inserted moving image elements are also included, explaining complex subjects and transp