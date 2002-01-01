Company Profile

SUN-BORN ENERGY

SUN-BORN ENERGY logo
Specializing in Alternate Energy Systems for:

> Homes > Cabins and Cottages
> Hunting Lodges > Remote Power
> Emergency Lighting > Backup Power
> Ham and CB Radio Power > Cell Phone Charging

> Farms And Many Many Other Uses

American made, rugged, Do-It-Yourself friendly, with the latest high-tech components. VERY affordable. Easily mounted on common 1.5 inch water pipe, or a tower. Rated at 400 watts per head at 28 mph and much, much more in higher winds.

Contact Information

Address
262 COPPER ROAD, MARSHFIELD, MO 65706 227
Phone
(417) 468 7076

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