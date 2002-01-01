SUN-BORN ENERGY

Specializing in Alternate Energy Systems for:



> Homes > Cabins and Cottages

> Hunting Lodges > Remote Power

> Emergency Lighting > Backup Power

> Ham and CB Radio Power > Cell Phone Charging



> Farms And Many Many Other Uses



American made, rugged, Do-It-Yourself friendly, with the latest high-tech components. VERY affordable. Easily mounted on common 1.5 inch water pipe, or a tower. Rated at 400 watts per head at 28 mph and much, much more in higher winds.