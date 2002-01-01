Sun Light & Power

Sun Light and Power Co. has been in business since 1976 - designing and building solar hot-water, radiant floor and photovoltaic systems. We have built PV systems ranging from 2KW battery back-up residential systems to 100KW grid-tied, three-phase, commercial systems. Come join our team (including five NABCEP certified employees and three SEI alums) installing commercial and residential PV systems in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.