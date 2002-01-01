Company Profile

Sun Light & Power

Sun Light & Power logo
Sun Light and Power Co. has been in business since 1976 - designing and building solar hot-water, radiant floor and photovoltaic systems. We have built PV systems ranging from 2KW battery back-up residential systems to 100KW grid-tied, three-phase, commercial systems. Come join our team (including five NABCEP certified employees and three SEI alums) installing commercial and residential PV systems in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.

Contact Information

Address
1035 Folger Avenue, Berkeley, California 94710 227
Phone
510.845.2997

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