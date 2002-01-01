Sun Xtender Batteries

Sun Xtender is a division of Concorde Battery Corporation in West Covina, CA & Austell, GA. Sun Xtender Deep Cycle AGM Lead Acid Batteries are the preferred choice for reliable renewable energy storage.

Concorde Battery Corporation is committed to standards of excellence in safety, reliability and longevity that have been sustained over 40 years in business. Concorde is committed to providing the highest quality lead acid battery solution and world class customer support.

www.sunxtender.com