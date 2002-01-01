SunDanzer Refrigeration, Inc. manufactures high energy efficient DC powered Household Refrigerators, Freezers and WHO Approved Vaccine Storage Units manufactured in a world class factories. Also Military and Container cold storage solutions for off-grid, grid-tied and hybrid energy systems.

Serving the world's off-grid cold storage needs.

Locations include Tucson, AZ. El Paso,TX Qingdao,China and Budapest,Hungary.

Distributors and Dealers throughout the world.

Often imitated, never duplicated