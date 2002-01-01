Company Profile

SunDanzer

SunDanzer logo
SunDanzer Refrigeration, Inc. manufactures high energy efficient DC powered Household Refrigerators, Freezers and WHO Approved Vaccine Storage Units manufactured in a world class factories. Also Military and Container cold storage solutions for off-grid, grid-tied and hybrid energy systems.
Serving the world's off-grid cold storage needs.
Locations include Tucson, AZ. El Paso,TX Qingdao,China and Budapest,Hungary.
Distributors and Dealers throughout the world.
Often imitated, never duplicated

Contact Information

Address
11135 Dyer Ste C, El Paso, TX 79934 227
Phone
(915) 821-0042

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