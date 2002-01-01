Company Profile
SunDanzer
SunDanzer Refrigeration, Inc. manufactures high energy efficient DC powered Household Refrigerators, Freezers and WHO Approved Vaccine Storage Units manufactured in a world class factories. Also Military and Container cold storage solutions for off-grid, grid-tied and hybrid energy systems.
Serving the world's off-grid cold storage needs.
Locations include Tucson, AZ. El Paso,TX Qingdao,China and Budapest,Hungary.
Distributors and Dealers throughout the world.
Often imitated, never duplicated
Serving the world's off-grid cold storage needs.
Locations include Tucson, AZ. El Paso,TX Qingdao,China and Budapest,Hungary.
Distributors and Dealers throughout the world.
Often imitated, never duplicated
Contact Information
- Address
- 11135 Dyer Ste C, El Paso, TX 79934 227
- Phone
- (915) 821-0042
- Info@SunDanzer.com
- Website
- http://www.SunDanzer.com