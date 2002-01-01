Sundoor Solar - Connecticuts Leading Installer

About Sundoor

Sundoor Solar is a Connecticut based solar power installation company that designs, installs and services photovoltaic (PV) power systems. Sundoor is the brainchild of its two partners, David Luft and Ernie DeCosta.



David founded his electrical contracting company, Dalco Electric, known for its commitment to a long term relationship with its customers, for over 23 years. He is a Connecticut Master Electrician, license #E1-125263. Sundoor Solar is an approved Connecticut Clean Energy Fund Installer in part, due to David's electrical experience and reputation.



Ernie as been in the home improvement and sunroom business since 1983 starting HomeTech Sunrooms 13 years ago. He estimates that he has built over 500 sunrooms over that period of time. His initiation into the solar industry began as an installer of passive solar collectors in sunrooms that he built for his sunroom customers.



They share a passion for the use of alternative energy resources as a means of creating a sustainable, environmental solutions to our power needs. In 2009 they decided to make their passion a reality and combine their experience and skills and started Sundoor Solar.



Currently, Sundoor Solar is a professional solar design and installation company that is building its reputation on its core conviction of honest, conservative estimates of how homeowners and businesses can reap the benefits of solar energy.