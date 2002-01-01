Company Profile
Suneco Green Energy Limited
Suneco offers a diverse selection of industrial LED lighting that leverages the minimal power consumption of our patented LEDs to deliver dramatic lighting results that last well beyond conventional fluorescent or HID sources. Suneco LED light fixtures are the perfect solution for a broad range of industrial and high bay lighting projects, including food processing, refrigerated spaces, gymnasiums, natatoriums, cafeterias, high-ceiling retail, auditoriums and convention centers.
Contact Information
- Address
- Dongsan Road,, Dongying, Shandong 257000 45
- Phone
- 865467867971
- sunecochina@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.suneco.com.cn