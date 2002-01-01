Company Profile
SUNGEN International Limited
SUN:GEN was founded with the strong belief in powering the world by capturing and converting the most abundant Green Energy from the Sun. We are headquartered in Hong Kong with production facilities in central China. Our marketing offices are located across the globe.
Contact Information
- Address
- No6, Dalong Road, Shigu Village, Nancheng District, Dongguan, Guangdong 523081 45
- Phone
- 852-3050-9020
- GreenEnergy@SUNGEN.com
- Website
- http://www.sungen.com