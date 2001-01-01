Company Profile

Sunlabob Renewable Energy, Ltd

Sunlabob Renewable Energy, Ltd logo
Sunlabob Renewable Energy is a Laos-based company specializing in on- and off-grid renewable energy and clean water projects in developing areas of the world. Founded in 2001, the company's experience in remote, rural regions has helped enable access to energy throughout Southeast Asia, India, Africa and the Pacific islands.

Contact Information

Address
Lao-Thai Rd. Ban Watnak, Vientiane, Vientiane n/a 118
Phone
+856 21 313 874

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