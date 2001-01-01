Company Profile
Sunlabob Renewable Energy, Ltd
Sunlabob Renewable Energy is a Laos-based company specializing in on- and off-grid renewable energy and clean water projects in developing areas of the world. Founded in 2001, the company's experience in remote, rural regions has helped enable access to energy throughout Southeast Asia, India, Africa and the Pacific islands.
Contact Information
- Address
- Lao-Thai Rd. Ban Watnak, Vientiane, Vientiane n/a 118
- Phone
- +856 21 313 874
- contact@sunlabob.com
- Website
- http://www.sunlabob.com