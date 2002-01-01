Sunlike Energy Technology Co.,Limited is professional manufacturer and exporter of AGM valve regulated sealed lead acid battery and GEL battery in China since 2003, and All of our batteries are approved by CE, UL, ISO, IEC Certificates.

The main products are 2V/6V/12V AGM sealed free maintenance lead acid battery, Solar deep cycle battery, GEL battery upto 2V3000Ah, 6V300Ah, 12V300Ah, mainly used for solar power, wind power, ups system, inverter, telecom, golf cart, emergency&security system...