Sunline Energy is the top solar energy installation company in San Diego, CA. We strive to be the best solar installer and only work with top name brand solar panels and components. All of our work is backed with a 25 year warranty. Sunline has streamed the solar process and will take care of everything from designing the system to taking permits. So all you get to do is see the savings roll in in no time. Save money and the environment by going solar for your home.