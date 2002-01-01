SunLink Corporation

SunLink brings powerful energy solutions to market through innovative, highly engineered products, in-demand customer services & best-of-breed software that make solar PV easier, safer, more reliable & less expensive to install. The company leverages unparalleled R&D, a legacy of more than 1 GW of successful projects, state-of-the-art engineering & creative problem solving in its full-scope product+service+software solutions for roof and ground-mount solar projects of every size and complexity.