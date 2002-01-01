Company Profile
Sunnovations
Sunnovations has brought to market patent-pending technology that will disrupt the home energy efficiency sector by fulfilling the promise of solar power as a ubiquitous alternative for water heating in American homes. The company's system uses solar energy to power the heat transfer fluid in a solar hot water system. This technical breakthrough allows for residential systems that have all of the attributes that have been lacking in the US market: affordability, simplicity and standardization.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1616 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA 22102 227
- Phone
- 703.286.0923
- media@sunnovations.com
- Website
- http://www.sunnovations.com