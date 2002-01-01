Sunny Machinery Co., Ltd.

Established in 1980, Sunny Machinery has been focusing in the pursuit of continuous quality improvement and perfection. Its "Freeport" surface grinders are dearly entrusted and acclaimed among numerous satisfied clients, and guide Sunny Machinery to become a major multinational exporting firm within Surface Grinder industry. After years of research with immense investments, our staff conquered the inborn difficulties to manufacture sizable machines, and started the production of large double column type surface and forming grinder in 1992.