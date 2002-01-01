SunnyCal Solar Inc

SunnyCal Solar is a design and installation company for residential and small business customers.



The SunnyCal Solar Store provides retail sales of solar system components. Products include: PV modules, metal roofing with built-in PV, inverters, charge controllers, fuses, breakers, battery cables and batteries.



We manufacture metal structures for solar installations, including: collapsible solar arrays, lightweight solar carports with built-in solar metal roofing and solar awning supports.