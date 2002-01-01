Company Profile

SunnyCal Solar Inc

SunnyCal Solar Inc logo
SunnyCal Solar is a design and installation company for residential and small business customers.

The SunnyCal Solar Store provides retail sales of solar system components. Products include: PV modules, metal roofing with built-in PV, inverters, charge controllers, fuses, breakers, battery cables and batteries.

We manufacture metal structures for solar installations, including: collapsible solar arrays, lightweight solar carports with built-in solar metal roofing and solar awning supports.

Contact Information

Address
842 E State Highway 88, Jackson, CA 95642 227
Phone
209-464-6100

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