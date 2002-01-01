Company Profile
Sunpal Power Co., Ltd.
Sunpal was founded in 2008 and has around 15 years of experience in the solar energy field, it has evolved into an integrated PV company that manufactures high-efficiency solar cells and PV modules and has expertise in one-stop solar system solutions, creating a vertically integrated layout of the entire PV industry chain.
This extensive infrastructure, supported by a team of 1,000 skilled workers, enables us to achieve exceptional efficiency throughout the production process.
This extensive infrastructure, supported by a team of 1,000 skilled workers, enables us to achieve exceptional efficiency throughout the production process.
Contact Information
- Address
- No. 398 Ganquan Road, Hefei City, Anhui Province 230031 45
- Phone
- 18905699320
- admin@sunpalsolar.com
- Website
- https://www.sunpalsolar.com/