Company Profile

Sunsathi Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Sunsathi Solar Pvt. Ltd. logo
Sunsathi Solar stands out as a trusted manufacturer of high-performance three phase grid tie inverter, designed to optimize solar energy systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With a focus on durability, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, our inverters ensure seamless integration with the grid, maximizing energy output while reducing electricity costs. Sunsathi's inverters are engineered for Indian conditions, providing robust solutions.

Contact Information

Address
Govinda Industrial Park, Infront of Laali Lawn, Plot 50, Walad MIDC, Amravati., Amravati, Maharashtra 444607 101
Phone
9767020334

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