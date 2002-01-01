Company Profile
Sunsathi Solar Pvt. Ltd.
Sunsathi Solar stands out as a trusted manufacturer of high-performance three phase grid tie inverter, designed to optimize solar energy systems for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With a focus on durability, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, our inverters ensure seamless integration with the grid, maximizing energy output while reducing electricity costs. Sunsathi's inverters are engineered for Indian conditions, providing robust solutions.
Contact Information
- Address
- Govinda Industrial Park, Infront of Laali Lawn, Plot 50, Walad MIDC, Amravati., Amravati, Maharashtra 444607 101
- Phone
- 9767020334
- sales@sunsathisolar.com
- Website
- https://sunsathisolar.com/