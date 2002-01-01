Company Profile
SUNSTOVES & GRAVITY WATER SYSTEM
SCRAP MATERIALS MAKE CLEANER AIR & WATER
Free instructions for a hand built panel solar cookers and a gravity water system using local materials are on website www.sungravity.com.
1,400 water systems were built since 1980 and 10,000 solar cookers that were sold for cost.
Free instructions for a hand built panel solar cookers and a gravity water system using local materials are on website www.sungravity.com.
1,400 water systems were built since 1980 and 10,000 solar cookers that were sold for cost.
Contact Information
- SUNGRAVITY@ATTGLOBAL.NET
- Website
- http://WWW.SUNGRAVITY.COM