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SUNSTOVES & GRAVITY WATER SYSTEM

SUNSTOVES & GRAVITY WATER SYSTEM logo
SCRAP MATERIALS MAKE CLEANER AIR & WATER
Free instructions for a hand built panel solar cookers and a gravity water system using local materials are on website www.sungravity.com.
1,400 water systems were built since 1980 and 10,000 solar cookers that were sold for cost.

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