Company Profile
Suntrek Industries, Inc.
Suntrek offers the solar Power of Three: Photovoltaic, Hot Water and Pool Heating. We manufacture, design and install solar pool heating systems. We also design and install solar hot water and solar electricity systems. We have been in business since 1991 and have successfully installed over 20,000 systems.
Contact Information
- Address
- 5 Holland, Suite 215, Irvine, CA 92680 227
- Phone
- 949-348-9276
- info@suntreksolar.com
- Website
- http://www.suntreksolar.com