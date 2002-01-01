Company Profile
SunWize Technologies, Inc.
Since 1992, SunWize has been a leading provider of solar power solutions. We offer the largest product inventory in NA, an extensive line of pre-engineered systems and the broad capability of a design engineering staff. SunWize provides quality, reliable components and systems for residential, commercial, government and industrial applications. The company operates manufacturing and distribution facilities on the east and west coasts and sales offices throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1155 Flatbush Road, Kingston, NY 12401 227
- Phone
- 845.336.0146
- jmcgrath@sunwize.com
- Website
- http://www.sunwize.com