Super Refractory Ceramic Fiber Co., Ltd.

Super Refractory Fiber Co., Ltd. can produce all kinds of Ceramic Fiber Products and Bio-soluble Fiber Products such as bulk, blanket, board, module, paper etc. with production capacity of more than 20,000 tons per year. In the field of ceramic fiber equipment sets, Super develops complete equipment sets for soluble ceramic fiber, high-temperature ceramic fiber and general ceramic fiber. They can produce ceramic fiber bulk, ceramic fiber blanket, ceramic fiber board and ceramic fiber paper through spun type, blown type and vacuum molding techniques.