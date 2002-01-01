We are Supercut Cutting & Welding Industries and offering best quality industrial machine at an affordable price. We are the best industrial machine manufacturer in India . We manufacture different types of Industrial machine like Fiber Laser Cutting machine , Flame/ CNC Plasma cutting machine, Shearing and press brake machine, Plasma cutter, Welding machine, Plasma and Laser consumable. And use best quality parts in their machines, Contact now for best quality and price..