Supernova Tech LLC

We offer a range of smart technologies, all of which are at $ 0.02-$ 0.06 in LCOE value, which is the lowest possible cost for creating energy. We are also in possession of pioneering graphene technology in energy storage. With us, you as clients can send your costs to record low levels. For sale will soon be technology that will go below $ 0.01 LCOE, co-ownership opportunities are available for proper partners.