Supertec Machinery, Inc. was established in 1954, originated from the motor components supplied and transformed to research and design in grinding machine. For nearly 60 years of experience and techniques in manufacturing industry, Supertec has matured and specializes in Grinding machine such as CNC Cylindrical Grinder, Surface Grinder and Centerless Grinder, marked under the popularly recognized name "SUPERTEC" with Taiwanese CNC mark and CE certification.

On the principle of "Everlasting, Innovation, Continuous growth and Excellence", Supertec offers the complete machine supply service from initial assessment of the application, through the design and manufacture of the machinery and onto site commissioning and after sales support. We delicate all energy in producing professional grinding machine for worldwide customers with quality and top performance.

Supertec Machinery can offer equipment for wide applications in cross industries. Get more detailed information at:

http://www.supertec.com.tw/en

http://www.cylindrical-grinder.com/