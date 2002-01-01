Company Profile
SupplyAfrica (Pty) Ltd
SupplyAfrica (Pty) Ltd, realising the huge potential of trade with Africa, has started off by stocking up with every day items needed by families and small businesses. They have around 1000 basic necessities, at competitive prices. They also provide custom made corporate wear, corporate gifts, promotional items and any other special items.
Contact Information
- Address
- Jacqueline Drive, Pretoria 0042, Gauteng - South Africa, Pretoria, Gauteng 0042 199
- Phone
- +27 12 998 2579
- info@supplyafrica.com
- Website
- http://www.supplyafrica.com