Company Profile

SupplyAfrica (Pty) Ltd

SupplyAfrica (Pty) Ltd logo
SupplyAfrica (Pty) Ltd, realising the huge potential of trade with Africa, has started off by stocking up with every day items needed by families and small businesses. They have around 1000 basic necessities, at competitive prices. They also provide custom made corporate wear, corporate gifts, promotional items and any other special items.

Contact Information

Address
Jacqueline Drive, Pretoria 0042, Gauteng - South Africa, Pretoria, Gauteng 0042 199
Phone
+27 12 998 2579

Social Media