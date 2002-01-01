Company Profile
SUPRA International Indonesia
SUPRA is a full-lifecycle engineering firm specializing in water, waste, and energy infrastructure. We deliver a comprehensive and flexible solution from initial planning and design to construction, commissioning, and long-term operations, ensuring reliability, efficiency, and sustainability throughout every phase. Our integrated approach combines technical expertise, data-driven insights, and strict quality controls to meet complex project demands and regulatory requirements.
Contact Information
- Address
- Jalan Merdeka 1, Bandung, West Java 40111 102
- Phone
- +628112269922
- Website
- http://supra-international.com