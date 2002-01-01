Founded in 1960, Suraj Group is a well-known industry in the manufacturing and exporting of premium stainless steel U tubes. They have mastered the craft of producing premium stainless steel U tubes that satisfy the exacting requirements of several industrial applications, thanks to their decades of experience. The remarkable performance and longevity of these U tubes are guaranteed by Suraj Group's dedication to excellent quality and precision engineering. Visit: https://www.surajgroup.com